AFC proposes biennial Nations League to reshape World Cup and Asian Cup qualifying

The Asian Football Confederation plans to introduce a biennial Nations League from 2030 that would alter qualification for both the FIFA World Cup and the AFC Asian Cup, according to a draft seen by ESPN. The proposal was set to be detailed in a briefing to member associations.

Under the draft, participants would be divided into three tiers: two tiers of 18 teams each and a third tier of 11 nations split into three groups. The AFC would abandon regional or zonal splits, citing uneven numbers per region and disparities in competitive level, and would seed teams into pots to help create balanced, algorithmically generated fixtures, according to ESPN.

In World Cup-aligned editions — the first scheduled for 2032-33 under the plan — teams in the top tier would play six home and six away matches. The top six finishers in that tier would qualify automatically for the World Cup. Teams placed seventh through tenth would enter a round-robin playoff for the confederation’s remaining two slots; the top two from that mini-league would qualify and the third-placed side would move to an intercontinental playoff. The draft contrasts with the format used in 2026 qualifying, when 18 teams in the third phase were divided into three groups of six, with the top two in each group advancing and the next two best sides entering a fourth-phase playoff, ESPN reported.

For Asian Cup-aligned tournaments — the first proposed for 2030, with the Asian Cup shifted from 2031 to 2032 — tier-one nations would play three home and three away fixtures. Every tier-one nation plus the six highest-placed teams from tier two would qualify for the Asian Cup. Regardless of purpose, each edition would advance the top eight teams from tier one into a knockout stage: home-and-away quarterfinals, followed by semifinals and a final at a central venue, according to ESPN.

The proposal includes automatic promotion and relegation for the top and bottom two teams in each tier, with additional movement decided by playoffs between the next four worst finishers in the higher tier and the next four best in the lower tier. A standalone, non-qualifying Nations League was rejected over cost concerns and limited matchdays. To ease transition, the AFC has proposed a 2028-29 pilot using preliminary joint qualifiers — rather than FIFA rankings — to allocate teams into tiers, while maintaining the current three-groups-of-six top-tier format for World Cup qualifying in the pilot, ESPN reported.