According to the report, the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign is entering a decisive phase with nine teams now confirmed for next year’s tournament and 15 places still available for the 24-team finals hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Six nations joined the three co-hosts over the recent international window. Morocco have won all four of their Group A matches, including a 1-0 victory over Niger sealed by Abdellah Ouazzane, while Mali also hold a 100-percent record after a 2-0 win over Rwanda that clinched Group K. Defending champions Senegal survived a scare against Sudan, conceding a two-goal lead before late strikes from Pathé Mboup and Paul Mendy secured qualification. Cameroon, under David Pagou, dropped only two points and confirmed their place after wins over Namibia and Botswana.

Group F is already decided with Benin and Burkina Faso assured of the qualifying positions on 10 points each. Burkina Faso edged Mauritania at home thanks to a 94th-minute winner from Elohim Kabore and followed up with a comfortable victory in Nouakchott in which the newly capped Kabore again scored.

The report also lists six nations whose hopes of reaching the finals have been mathematically ended. South Sudan and Somalia have lost all four of their matches to date; South Sudan suffered consecutive defeats to Angola and lost 1-0 at home in Juba, while Somalia fell 2-1 to Gambia in their opener and have not recovered. Mauritania, after an opening 3-1 win over the Central African Republic, have since lost three straight and, along with a pointless CAR, are out of contention. Eritrea were eliminated after taking one point from four Group D games, and Madagascar sit out after collecting two points from four fixtures in a group that includes a co-host where only one team advances.

Several other nations remain alive but face long odds. Sierra Leone, Congo-Brazzaville, Namibia, Sudan and Ethiopia are not yet mathematically eliminated but confront steep challenges if they are to reach Pamoja 2027. The report notes that Ivory Coast were left relying on a 98th-minute equaliser from Christ Inao Oulaï during the latest break as they hover on the brink of qualification.