African World Cup performers attracting transfer interest after 2026 tournament

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has already begun to reshape the transfer market for African players, with several moves and rumours emerging in the weeks after the tournament. Wonderkids Relebohile Mofokeng and Christ Inao Oulaï have completed transfers to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Fiorentina respectively following their displays in North America, according to the report.

Ismael Saibari also moved during the competition, swapping PSV Eindhoven for Bayern Munich, and more deals involving the continent’s World Cup stars are expected before the window closes, according to the report.

Ayyoub Bouaddi emerged as a revelation for Morocco, drawing praise for a standout performance against Brazil in which he helped neutralise Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães and Fabinho. The 18-year-old Lille midfielder is already the subject of reported interest from Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich, with LOSC said to be seeking around £70 million and keen to keep him on loan for a final season if any suitor can agree, according to the report.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka impressed for DR Congo as the country returned to the World Cup for the first time in 52 years. The West Ham United fullback produced a memorable block on the line against England and showcased recovery pace, tackling and attacking intent. He has been linked with Everton, Lazio and remains an option for Arsenal should Ben White depart, with a fee of about £25 million mooted, according to the report.

Issa Diop, who elected to represent Morocco, displayed calmness, aerial strength and composure in deep defensive positions while partnering multiple centre-backs. The 29-year-old appears close to a move to newly promoted Ipswich Town for a reported £8.5 million, according to the report.

Mohamed Salah produced notable moments, including an important contribution in the group-stage win over New Zealand that helped Egypt reach the knockouts for the first time in their history. Now a free agent, his next destination remains a major talking point; the Saudi Pro League is described as the most likely option, while Major League Soccer’s Sporting Kansas City, Atletico Madrid and the Turkish Super Lig are also mentioned as possibilities, according to the report.

Despite Senegal’s difficult tournament, Pape Gueye quietly reminded European clubs of his qualities. Disciplined defensively and composed on the ball, Gueye’s World Cup performances reinforced his standing among observers, according to the report.