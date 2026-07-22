Africa’s strong World Cup run became a tournament of ‘what ifs’

Africa’s 2026 FIFA World Cup performance produced contradictory emotions as records were set and individual players impressed, but collective hopes fell short, according to ESPN. Nine of the 10 qualifiers reached the knockout stages, and several teams cleared long-standing barriers: South Africa, Egypt and Ivory Coast all reached the knockouts for the first time, Cape Verde debuted, Ghana exceeded expectations, Senegal scored five in a World Cup game for the first time by an African side, and Morocco became the first African nation to reach consecutive quarterfinals.

Even so, the continent left with a lingering sense of what might have been. ESPN noted that only two African sides reached the Last 16 and just one advanced to the quarterfinals, a shortfall many regarded as disappointing given the pre-tournament enthusiasm. Tunisia was singled out as the sole real failure among the qualifiers.

Morocco carried heavy hopes after their run to the semis in Qatar and again navigated to the Last Eight, including a penalty shootout win over the Netherlands in Monterrey, before falling to France. ESPN reported the squad suffered pre-tournament injuries to Nayef Aguerd and Abde Ezzalzouli and lost Ismael Saibari during the tournament. Goalkeeper Munir Mohand told ESPN that Saibari is “an important player for us, so it’s not easy to replace him,” and added there were “a lot of players who had problems, like Chadi [Riad], Nayef, Ezzalzouli, but it’s not an excuse. It’s not an excuse.”

Egypt provided one of the tournament’s most stirring nights by reaching the knockouts with an adventurous approach built around Mohamed Salah, in what was likely his last World Cup opportunity. In the Last 16 against Argentina, ESPN said Egypt produced one of the tournament’s best performances but saw a goal ruled out by VAR and ultimately lost 3-2. Coach Hossam Hassan and his players protested the officials’ decisions, claiming injustice.

There were also Cinderella stories. Cape Verde’s debut ended in an extra-time loss to Argentina, but ESPN noted the archipelago — the third-smallest nation ever to play at the World Cup — were not defeated in 90 minutes across matches against eventual winners Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Scaloni’s eventual finalists, combining tactical discipline, defensive resilience and moments of bright attacking play led by cult hero Vozinha.

As the tournament closes, ESPN summed up Africa’s campaign as one marked by fine margins: many campaigns hinged on tiny moments, leaving alternative outcomes still feeling within touching distance.