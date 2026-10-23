After a grueling 2025, Dvalishvili faces Yan in trilogy at UFC 333

LAS VEGAS — The UFC Performance Institute was nearly empty as Merab Dvalishvili finished a long Saturday sparring session, according to ESPN. Dvalishvili rotated among partners for multiple five-minute rounds and, after teammates began packing up, walked out for an additional round — his seventh of the session.

Head coach John Wood told ESPN he has seen Dvalishvili spar as many as 10 rounds in a session and described those as hard, purposeful rounds. “I really don’t know who does that,” Wood said, according to ESPN.

Dvalishvili pushed limits across 2025, successfully defending the UFC bantamweight title three times in a span of 10 months and attempting an unprecedented fourth defense in December, according to ESPN. He lost that bout to Petr Yan by five-round decision at UFC 323 and will attempt to recapture the belt in a third meeting with Yan Saturday at UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi; the main card begins at 2 p.m. ET, according to ESPN.

According to ESPN, Dvalishvili acknowledged the December buildup was flawed, saying, “Everything went bad. I had the worst game plan, worst camp, worst training of any championship fight. But it’s no excuse. I have no excuses. Yan beat me.” ESPN reported that Dvalishvili cut weight twice in 63 days for that fight and concealed a significant knee injury from members of his team after UFC physicians advised he consider withdrawing.

Longtime training partner and former champion Aljamain Sterling told ESPN he admired Dvalishvili’s ambition but did not believe the fourth defense was wise, saying he worried they “were in trouble coming out of the gate,” according to ESPN. Wood also described a difficult January 2025 camp ahead of a scheduled UFC 311 fight with Umar Nurmagomedov, when a deep cut led to a staph infection; nevertheless, Dvalishvili defeated Nurmagomedov in a five-round performance that earned a fight-of-the-night bonus, according to ESPN.