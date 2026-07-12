After Azteca classic, England meet Haaland’s Norway in Miami quarterfinal

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Erling Haaland said he senses opportunity ahead of Norway’s World Cup quarterfinal with England, adding, “I think there are some clear favourites out there. England is one of them,” and urging observers to put pressure on the English side. Thomas Tuchel likened elite strikers such as Harry Kane and Haaland to sharks that go for the kill when they see a chance.

Norway arrive in Miami having reached the furthest stage the men’s team have ever achieved at a major tournament. The squad is buoyed by a 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast and by defeating Brazil by the same margin in the round of 16, and have staged large fan events including a recent “Viking Row” on Miami Beach.

Manager Ståle Solbakken sought to shift attention onto England, saying in his pre-match press conference that “England has more pressure than us.” Nine members of the Norway squad play in England, including Haaland and captain Martin Ødegaard. The team has kept training light in Miami, managing energy and acclimating to the heat and humidity ahead of Saturday’s match.

England regrouped at their Kansas base after a 3-2 win over Mexico at the Estadio Azteca, where the side coped with a thunderstorm and altitude to advance. Jordan Henderson underwent surgery on a broken arm sustained in post-match celebrations. The Football Association’s appeals over Jarell Quansah’s red card were rejected, and he will miss England’s next two matches.

Concerns over fitness eased when Reece James, Marc Guéhi and Declan Rice, who had missed training, were all on the grass at Inter Miami’s complex on Friday. Tuchel called that development “the best news.” England trained in about 35°C in blistering sun as they prepare for their first match in the hotter conditions since the tournament began, with Inter Miami owner David Beckham among those watching their final preparations.