Quin Snyder’s career as the Utah Jazz’s head coach is coming to an end, the team announced today. Snyder leaves Utah after eight years with the team with a regular season record of 372-264 (.585). He leaves the Jazz as the franchise’s second-winningest coach. Snyder thanked supporters for their support so far in a brief message and stated that the squad now requires a new voice. Snyder’s replacement has yet to be announced by the Utah Jazz.

“For the previous eight years, Quin Snyder has personified what Jazz basketball is,” stated Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith. “Quin’s relentless work ethic and meticulous attention to detail each day exemplify the professional he is. Quin has my undying appreciation and I appreciate his decision. We appreciate Quin and Amy from the bottom of our hearts for all of their accomplishments to the state of Utah and the Jazz, and we wish them nothing but the best on behalf of Ashley and myself, our ownership group, and our entire business.”

In 2021-22, Snyder completed his eighth season as head coach of the Jazz, guiding the club to six consecutive playoff appearances and three appearances in the Western Conference Semifinals. Snyder guided the Jazz to a 294-178 (.623) record during the last six seasons, which was the third-highest winning percentage in the NBA and the best in the Western Conference.