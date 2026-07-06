After World Cup exit, Brazil faces questions about direction and Ancelotti

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey — Brazil’s run at the World Cup ended in a 2-1 defeat to Norway on Sunday, a loss that ensures the five-time champions will be waiting at least another 28 years for their next title. The result landed as a particular psychological blow for a nation long regarded as a global standard in the sport.

The defeat comes amid a broader stumble for traditional powers: four-time winners Germany exited in the round of 32, while four-time winners Italy failed to qualify. Brazil also remain without a World Cup win over European opposition since the 2002 final, with their most notable recent knockout victory being against Colombia at the 2014 tournament.

Brazil’s foreign appointment, Carlo Ancelotti, was brought in with the expectation that his knockout record at Real Madrid and AC Milan would translate to the national team. The Brazilian Football Federation gave Ancelotti a four-year contract through 2030 after less than a year in charge. Ancelotti said after the match, “Today we have to deal with the disappointment and, starting tomorrow, we can think about what the future might hold for this national team,” and added, “We’re at the beginning of a cycle, not the end of a cycle.”

The match statistics underlined unusual trends for Brazil: 36 percent possession and an expected-goals figure of 2.61 to 1.05 in Brazil’s favor, a margin the report said was artificially inflated by two penalties — one missed by Bruno Guimarães and one converted by Neymar late in the game. Brazil created significant chances, including a one-on-one for Endrick, while Norway goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland produced at least three saves described as world-class.

Tactically, Ancelotti attributed Norway’s greater possession to the visitors’ play and said he was reluctant to press high because of Erling Haaland’s threat on the break. Haaland scored twice; the report noted he peeled off his marker Gabriel for the opener and took two touches before finishing the second. The narrative after the match included discussion of whether a different setup, such as adding Éderson in a 4-3-3, might have helped nullify Norway’s midfield control.

Ancelotti declined to blame his players publicly after the defeat. Observers raised questions about Brazil’s next steps and the long-term direction of the Seleção following the shock exit.