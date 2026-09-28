AJ Dybantsa to appear on 2026 Topps Flagship Basketball cover

Top overall pick AJ Dybantsa will be the cover athlete for 2026 Topps Flagship Basketball, the company announced Monday. Preorders are scheduled to begin Oct. 6. Dybantsa, the 19-year-old Washington Wizards rookie, was selected No. 1 in the 2026 NBA draft.

The Boston native said he did not expect to land a Topps cover and called the honor meaningful. “Topps has been in the business for such a long time, putting out cards before I was born,” he told ESPN. “So the fact that I’m a cover athlete, I don’t take it lightly. I’m very grateful and appreciative for it.”

Dybantsa follows Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg as the second consecutive No. 1 pick to appear on the Flagship cover; Flagg was the cover athlete last year. Both players hail from New England — Flagg from Newport, Maine, and Dybantsa from Boston — a connection Dybantsa noted when reflecting on following Flagg. “Us both being from New England, just putting on for our side of the map,” he told ESPN.

Topps Flagship Basketball will include 20 cards per box and 12 cards per pack, with the set highlighted by the 2026 draft class. After Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson went No. 2 to the Utah Jazz, Cameron Boozer was selected No. 3 by the Memphis Grizzlies and Caleb Wilson was taken No. 4 by the Chicago Bulls. The collection features autographed cards of rookies, veterans and legends, and new inserts including a first-ever Gold one-of-one All Kings parallel, according to Fanatics.

Dybantsa said his interest in collecting surged this year after he began signing cards. He owns two of his own rookie cards — one purchased at Fanatics Fest in July and another pulled randomly — and said his first NBA rookie card was produced and signed live on ESPN after the draft. He estimated owning about 100 “important” cards, meaning numbered or signed examples, and has discussed plans for a collectibles room that would include signed jerseys and cards, he told ESPN.