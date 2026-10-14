Ajibade injured as Super Falcons rout Comoros, advance to meet Morocco

Nigeria’s Super Falcons completed a 7-0 aggregate win over Comoros in the second round of 2028 Olympic qualifying with a 5-0 victory in Ikenne on Tuesday, setting up a third-round tie with Morocco. The Atlas Lionesses advanced after Congo withdrew; the fixture is scheduled for March 2027.

Uchenna Kanu and Toni Payne each scored twice while Christy Ucheibe converted a penalty as Nigeria overwhelmed the visitors. Folashade Ijamilusi provided multiple assists, and the hosts dominated possession and chances throughout the second leg.

The result was marred by what appeared to be a serious injury to captain Rasheedat Ajibade midway through the first half. Ajibade was involved in a heavy collision, landed awkwardly on her right foot and was stretchered off in tears; Ijamilusi replaced her. According to ESPN, team officials said the captain was immediately sent for an MRI and results are awaited.

Interim coach Augustine Eguavoen named an unchanged starting XI from the first leg. Comoros sat deep and invited pressure early; Gift Monday had an opening after nine minutes but was denied by Comoros goalkeeper Aicha Said. The breakthrough came before halftime when Kanu pressured a back pass and set up Payne for a close-range finish.

At halftime, Eguavoen replaced Monday with Blessing Okpe, and Nigeria found more space in the second period. Ijamilusi supplied a cross for Kanu to head home just before the hour, Okpe created Payne’s second, and Ijamilusi later assisted Kanu for her second of the night. Ucheibe added a penalty after Okpe was fouled in the box.

According to ESPN, Kanu’s two goals and one assist in the second leg took her totals across both matches to three goals and one assist, the most goal contributions for Nigeria in this qualifying window. The forward also hit the post twice, had two shots saved and had a goal disallowed in an effective attacking display.