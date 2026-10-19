ALCS Game 6: Guardians at Rays — lineups, live updates

It is win-or-go-home for the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Championship Series. The Tampa Bay Rays took two of three games in Cleveland to move ahead, 3-2 in the best-of-seven, and are one victory from advancing to the World Series. A potential Fall Classic matchup would pit the Rays against the National League champion Milwaukee Brewers in a pairing of clubs that have not won a World Series, according to the game preview.

Game 6 returns to Tropicana Field on Monday with first pitch scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern. Starting pitchers are listed as TBD for Cleveland and Freddy Peralta for Tampa Bay. Lineups for both clubs were also listed as TBD in pregame notes.

Freddy Peralta has been a key figure for the Rays down the stretch. According to Jesse Rogers, Peralta has outperformed Drew Rasmussen of late, and his fastball has been especially effective. Rogers wrote that a strong outing from Peralta in Game 6 could cement a memorable September and October for the right-hander if Tampa Bay closes out the series.

The Guardians possess at least one encouraging datapoint: they have already beaten the Rays at Tropicana Field earlier in the series. Cleveland has had multiple looks at Peralta and, according to Rogers, the Guardians’ at-bats improved as Game 5 progressed. That familiarity could factor into Cleveland’s attempt to extend the series and force a decisive Game 7.

Coverage from Tropicana Field will include lineups, live game action and postgame analysis. Updates on pitching, in-game developments and official starting lineups will be provided as they become available leading into Monday night’s scheduled start.