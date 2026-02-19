Alessia Russo relishing Arsenal’s ‘unreal’ UWCL quarterfinal clash with Chelsea

Arsenal and England forward Alessia Russo has described the prospect of facing Chelsea in the Women’s Champions League quarterfinals as “unreal,” underlining the scale of the all-English showdown between two of the country’s leading clubs.

Russo, who joined Arsenal from Manchester United in 2023, has quickly become a central figure in the Gunners’ attack and now stands on the brink of one of the standout ties of this season’s competition. A meeting with Chelsea, long one of Arsenal’s fiercest domestic rivals, adds extra edge to a knockout fixture that already carries high stakes in Europe.

The forward’s reaction reflects both the competitive intensity and the prestige attached to the tie. Arsenal have a rich history in European women’s football, including a past Champions League title, while Chelsea have spent recent seasons pushing deep into the tournament and establishing themselves as a regular contender. The quarterfinal pairing sets up a clash of contrasting styles and deep squads, with many of England’s leading internationals spread across the two teams.

Russo’s anticipation is rooted not only in the chance to progress in Europe but also in the opportunity to test herself against one of the strongest defensive units in the women’s game. Chelsea’s back line, supported by a midfield used to controlling matches at the highest level, is expected to pose a significant challenge for Arsenal’s attack. For Russo, that level of opposition is part of what makes the tie so compelling.

The match-up extends beyond individual storylines: Arsenal and Chelsea have built a modern rivalry in domestic competitions, often contesting league titles and cup finals. Translating that familiar battle onto the Champions League stage adds another chapter to their shared history, with both clubs aiming to underline their strength not only in England but across Europe.

Although specific match details, lineups and venues have not been confirmed in this report, anticipation is building among players and supporters alike. Russo’s comments capture the mood around Arsenal, where the focus is on preparation, execution and embracing the scale of the occasion as the Gunners get ready for what promises to be a high-quality, high-intensity quarterfinal against Chelsea in the Women’s Champions League.