Alexis Lafrenière found himself at the center of trade speculation in late February after posting 32 points in 57 games and being discussed as a likely candidate to be moved. The 2020 first overall pick was in the first season of a seven-year contract carrying a $7.45 million cap hit when he acknowledged the rumors, saying in February, “Right now, I’m playing for the New York Rangers. And I’m super lucky to be here.”

He responded immediately. After the Olympic break, Lafrenière scored 12 goals and totaled 25 points in New York’s final 25 games, finishing that segment as one of the few bright spots in a season that ended with the Rangers last in the Eastern Conference.

That momentum carried into the next campaign. The 25-year-old picked up where he left off, entering the new season with 10 goals and 22 points in 23 games, pacing the team in goals and posting a point-per-game clip. New York opened with a 13-9-1 record in part because of his contributions, according to the account.

The Rangers also have had to adapt after starting goaltender Igor Shesterkin’s season ended in October with a knee injury, making the offensive production from players like Lafrenière more critical.

Coach Mike Sullivan described Lafrenière’s development as a process rather than a sudden change, saying the winger is “playing with a lot of confidence” and that his overall game has “grown exponentially on both sides of the puck.” Sullivan added that the improvement stems from hard work and playing the game the right way.

New York’s patience with Lafrenière has put him in a position to be a meaningful contributor to the club’s present and future. His recent run represents a marked uptick after a slow-building development that the team has waited to see materialize.