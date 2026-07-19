All-time FIFA World Cup winners and key tournament records

There is no stage like the FIFA World Cup, the sport’s premier international tournament. According to ESPN, the inaugural edition was held in 1930 with 13 nations — Argentina, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, France, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Romania, the United States, Uruguay and Yugoslavia — and all matches took place in Montevideo, Uruguay.

The 2026 World Cup will expand to 48 teams and is scheduled for June 11 to July 19, hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, according to ESPN.

Notable historical milestones include Uruguay winning the first tournament in 1930. Italy became the first nation to win consecutive World Cups with victories in 1934 and 1938, and Italy coach Vittorio Pozzo remains the only manager to guide a side to two World Cup titles, per ESPN.

Brazil holds the record for most World Cup titles with five (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002). ESPN notes Brazil is also the only country to have appeared in all 23 tournaments to date (including 2026) and has scored the most goals in World Cup history with 247.

Individual records recorded by ESPN include Kylian Mbappé as the top career knockout-stage scorer with 12 goals; Roger Milla as the oldest World Cup goal scorer at 42 years, 39 days; and Pelé as the youngest at 17 years, 239 days. Goalkeepers Fabien Barthez and Peter Shilton are tied for most career clean sheets with 10. Lionel Messi holds the record for most World Cup match wins by a player with 23 (17-5-6 W-D-L), according to ESPN.

All-time winners listed by ESPN (most recent first): 2026: Spain; 2022: Argentina; 2018: France; 2014: Germany; 2010: Spain; 2006: Italy; 2002: Brazil; 1998: France; 1994: Brazil; 1990: West Germany; 1986: Argentina; 1982: Italy; 1978: Argentina; 1974: West Germany; 1970: Brazil; 1966: England; 1962: Brazil; 1958: Brazil; 1954: West Germany; 1950: Uruguay; 1946: No tournament due to World War II; 1942: No tournament due to World War II; 1938: Italy; 1934: Italy; 1930: Uruguay.