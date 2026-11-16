All-time NBA triple-double leaders

Russell Westbrook has become synonymous with the triple-double, a statistical achievement logged when a player records double figures in three of five categories: points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. Blocks and steals were not officially tracked by the NBA until the 1973-74 season, which affects historical totals, according to ESPN.

No player has produced more triple-doubles than Westbrook, ESPN reports. On May 10, 2021, Westbrook recorded 28 points, 13 rebounds and 21 assists for the Washington Wizards in a 125-124 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, marking the 182nd triple-double of his career and surpassing Oscar Robertson’s long-standing mark. Westbrook also owns the single-season record after posting 42 triple-doubles in 2016-17, breaking Robertson’s previous single-season total of 41.

ESPN’s compiled list of career triple-doubles ranks players as follows: Russell Westbrook, 209; Nikola Jokić, 201; Oscar Robertson, 181; Magic Johnson, 138; LeBron James, 125; Wilt Chamberlain, 109; Jason Kidd, 107; Luka Dončić, 90; James Harden, 82; Domantas Sabonis, 69; Larry Bird, 59; Giannis Antetokounmpo, 58; Fat Lever, 43; Draymond Green, 33; Ben Simmons, 33; Bob Cousy, 33; Josh Giddey, 32; Rajon Rondo, 32; John Havlicek, 31; Grant Hill, 29; Michael Jordan, 28; Elgin Baylor, 26; Clyde Drexler, 25; Walt Frazier, 23; Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 22; Bill Russell, 22.

The ESPN listing uses an asterisk to denote players who are still active. For the latest news, analysis and updated statistics on triple-doubles and other NBA records, ESPN’s NBA hub is available, according to the same source.