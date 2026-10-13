Allen, Rousseau lift Bills to 37-34 OT win over Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Josh Allen’s running and Greg Rousseau’s special teams play helped the Buffalo Bills defeat the Los Angeles Rams 37-34 in overtime on Monday Night Football. The Bills relied on a throwback offense built around downhill runs, screen passes, scrambles and throws to tight ends with receivers DJ Moore and Joshua Palmer out of the lineup. James Cook rushed for 111 yards and Allen added 121 yards on the ground.

The game featured six lead changes and several late dramatics. With the score tied and seven minutes remaining, Buffalo used a 5:35 clock chew to move into the red zone; Allen scrambled for gains of 15 and 21 yards on that possession and the Bills reached the end zone with 1:39 left. Los Angeles drove downfield in roughly 90 seconds on the ensuing series, forcing overtime.

Overtime saw both teams commit costly errors. Cook fumbled on a would-be scoring drive to open the extra period, and Rams kicker Harrison Mevis had a potential 48-yard game-winning attempt blocked by Rousseau. Allen then added 32 rushing yards to set up Tyler Bass for the winner.

Los Angeles’ offense, led by Matthew Stafford, attacked Buffalo’s depleted secondary with a steady diet of underneath passes; injuries to cornerback Christian Benford and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson late in the game compounded the challenge. The Rams targeted star receiver Puka Nacua more often than Allen threw passes, and Stafford moved the offense efficiently despite special teams miscues.

Special teams continued to plague the Rams. Los Angeles allowed a 70-yard kickoff return to open the game — the fourth-longest return in the NFL this season — and missed a 50-yard field goal in the first quarter. ESPN Analytics ranks the Rams’ special teams as the league’s second-worst unit. Los Angeles entered the game 2-3; Buffalo improved to 4-1.

Buffalo did struggle in other areas: the Bills converted just two of seven third-down attempts, a sharp drop from a stretch over the previous three games in which they converted more than 58% of third downs. James Cook also lost two fumbles in the contest, his third and fourth of the season after six fumbles in the 2025 regular season and one in the playoffs. Buffalo’s next game is at the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.