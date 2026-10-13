Alozie, Kanu lift Nigeria past Comoros but Super Falcons’ problems remain

Michelle Alozie of Chicago Stars and Cruz Azul forward Uchenna Kanu each scored as Nigeria defeated Comoros 2-0 in the CAF qualifiers for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, according to the match report.

Comoros arrived with a 30-0 aggregate win over Sudan from the previous round and frustrated Nigeria for 45 minutes, the report said. Their goalkeeper produced multiple first-half saves to deny Alozie, captain Rasheedat Ajibade and Kanu, keeping the 10-time African champions off the scoresheet until the second half.

Three minutes after the break Gift Monday headed a corner across goal and Alozie arrived late to poke home from close range, the match report stated. Eleven minutes later Jennifer Echegini swung another corner that Kanu met with a glancing header to the far post to make it 2-0.

Comoros spent much of the game defending in their own half and had only occasional moments in transition, none of which troubled Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, according to the report. The visitors relied on their goalkeeper and a compact defensive block to keep the scoreline competitive until the second half.

The match report also flagged lingering problems for the Super Falcons that mirrored issues from their WAFCON campaign. While Nigeria retained possession, the team again struggled to string passes together, create consistent scoring opportunities and make sound decisions in the final third. Players including Ajibade, Glory Ogbonna and Kanu produced chances where a pass might have yielded easier finishes, and Ajibade struck the post with a shot that might have been a bettered setup.

The report noted past tactical choices at left back during WAFCON under Justin Madugu and said coach Eguavoen in his first game trusted Glory Ogbonna in the fullback role, with positive impact as she regularly moved forward from that position.