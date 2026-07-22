Alvin Kamara, Travis Etienne poised as Saints’ new one-two punch

NEW ORLEANS — Alvin Kamara enters the 2026 season in a changed backfield after the Saints added Travis Etienne Jr. in free agency. Kamara has been a Saint since New Orleans selected him in the third round in 2017, but he arrived to training camp coming off the worst statistical season of his career.

The team signed 27-year-old Etienne to a four-year contract worth nearly $12 million per year. Kamara, who turns 31 on Saturday and agreed to a revised deal this summer, acknowledged the realities of a position that often lacks longevity.

Kamara welcomed the addition, saying having two skilled backs helps both players because defenses must prepare for each. He pointed to his early years with Mark Ingram II — the pair became the first running-back duo to each surpass 1,500 yards from scrimmage — a run that coincided with Kamara winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2017. Kamara’s best single season came in 2020 when he totaled 1,688 yards from scrimmage and 21 touchdowns while Latavius Murray contributed 832 yards.

Saints coach Kellen Moore said at the NFL’s annual meeting in Phoenix in March that there is a plan to find roles for both players, calling their skill sets similar. Moore noted both backs possess explosive, elusive traits and can play in all three phases, traits he believes are beneficial when deploying two lead backs.

Etienne, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round pick in 2021, rushed for at least 1,000 yards in three of four seasons and posted a career-high 13 total touchdowns in 2025. While Etienne has not been as heavily featured in the passing game as Kamara — who recorded at least 80 receptions in each of his first four seasons — Etienne has totaled at least 30 catches each year and caught six touchdown passes in 2025.

Moore praised Etienne’s football IQ and traits such as suddenness, one-cut running and vision, and said the passing elements Etienne used in Jacksonville will be part of New Orleans’ plans moving forward.