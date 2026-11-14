Amon‑Ra St. Brown’s German upbringing shapes identity and popularity

When the Detroit Lions play the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday, wide receiver Amon‑Ra St. Brown will be returning to a place that figures prominently in his life. Though born in Anaheim Hills, California, St. Brown spent significant time in Germany visiting maternal grandparents and attending preschool at Die Rheinpiraten Kindergarten.

St. Brown’s mother, Miriam Brown, was born and raised in Leverkusen, western Germany, and she passed German customs and values to her sons. St. Brown and his older brothers, Equanimeous and Osiris, are all fluent in German. Family trips to Germany included bike tours and fishing outings with their grandfather, Helmut Steyer, who frequently entertained his American-born grandsons.

St. Brown has competed for Germany’s under-19 national football team, and since turning pro in 2021 has hosted football camps in the country. He wears decals of both the German and American flags on his helmet and has spoken about feeling fortunate to be immersed in both cultures, saying being half German and half American allowed him to “pick and choose what I like from each culture.”

St. Brown’s profile in Germany has grown markedly. Alexander Steinforth, general manager of NFL Germany, told ESPN the receiver is “probably the poster boy for the NFL in the German-speaking world these days” and noted multiple documentaries about St. Brown are in production. According to ESPN Research, more than 80 NFL players born in Germany (including former West and East Germany) have appeared in a game, with 10 making debuts since 2018.

Early stories of his competitiveness date back to youth sports. Brian Liles, who coached St. Brown in the National Junior Basketball youth league in Irvine, said during the receiver’s eighth-grade season John Brown, Amon‑Ra’s father, sat in the stands urging his son to shoot every time he had the ball. Liles recalled reminding John that the team emphasized a pass-first approach to get teammates open under the basket.