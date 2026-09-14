Analysts’ early Week 2 plays after Week 1 odds came out

With most of Week 1 complete, attention has turned to Week 2 lines. The Buffalo Bills will open their new stadium Thursday night against the Detroit Lions in a game carrying the highest total of the young season at 53.5, and the largest spread belongs to the San Francisco 49ers hosting the Miami Dolphins. Week 1’s biggest favorite, the Los Angeles Chargers, lost outright to the Arizona Cardinals, according to ESPN.

ESPN analysts Matt Bowen, Pamela Maldonado, Eric Moody and Seth Walder reviewed early Week 2 odds and highlighted four plays to consider, with odds listed by DraftKings and subject to change, according to ESPN.

Bowen favors Carolina (+1.5) at Atlanta, calling it a potential bounce-back spot for a Panthers offense that generated explosive plays in Week 1. He noted Bryce Young threw for 361 yards and pointed to the perimeter ability of Jalen Coker. Bowen also acknowledged Carolina’s defense gave up 59 points but cited Atlanta’s quarterback situation, hampered by injuries, as a limiting factor for the Falcons’ offense, according to ESPN.

Maldonado recommends the Seattle-Arizona total go under 41.5. She wrote that the Cardinals controlled their Week 1 game with short passes, long drives and 34 rushing attempts that averaged 3.4 yards per carry, while Seattle went 2-of-11 on third down and failed to score a red-zone touchdown. Both defenses forced turnovers and limited explosive plays, suggesting a slow, field-goal-heavy divisional matchup, according to ESPN.

Moody views the Lions-Bills total (53.5) as an over after both teams opened the season in high-scoring affairs — Detroit’s game totaled 61 points and Buffalo’s reached 67. He noted Detroit allowed 410 passing yards and three touchdowns to Tyler Shough, and Buffalo’s Josh Allen had four touchdowns in Week 1; Buffalo’s defense yielded 31 points and 381 yards, leaving both offenses capable of piling up points, according to ESPN.

Walder likes New England -5.5 versus Pittsburgh. He pointed out the Patriots’ offense struggled in Week 1 and that A.J. Brown will miss at least four games with a high ankle sprain, but he noted New England was unusually run-heavy on first down against Seattle and could return to a more efficient, pass-first profile. Walder contrasted that with Pittsburgh’s inability to pull away from the Cooper Rush-led Falcons, according to ESPN.