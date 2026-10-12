Analysts’ early Week 6 NFL picks: Buccaneers, Falcons-Bears over, Seahawks-Broncos under

Week 5 is complete and analysts are already eyeing Week 6. Seattle visits Denver on Thursday night, Atlanta hosts Chicago on Sunday and Tampa Bay welcomes Pittsburgh, according to analysts Matt Bowen, Pamela Maldonado and Eric Moody.

Bowen is backing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at +3 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. He notes Buccaneers rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels has completed almost 70% of his passes in his first two pro starts and is making quick reads. Bowen also cites Todd Bowles’ defense, which he says can pressure the quarterback and features a top-three run defense, as reasons to take the points at home against Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers.

Moody is looking at the Chicago-Atlanta game for the OVER (47.5). He points to Atlanta averaging 34.3 points over its last three games and expects Bijan Robinson to find running room against a Bears front that ranks 29th in run stop win rate. Moody adds that the Bears have averaged 19.0 points per game over their last three, while the potential return of Caleb Williams and the health of Michael Penix Jr. are critical factors. Atlanta’s secondary remains without A.J. Terrell Jr., Moody wrote.

Maldonado prefers the UNDER 42.5 in Seattle at Denver. She says Denver’s offense is limited, with the run game producing 3.6 yards per carry, and that a struggling offense will meet a top-tier defense. Maldonado argues the Broncos will have trouble creating explosiveness and will need long drives against a defense allowing fewer than 30% of third downs to be converted. She adds the Seahawks can score — particularly with Jaxon Smith-Njigba — but have also struggled to stay on third downs, a combination she believes will keep the total low.

The column notes odds by DraftKings and says they are subject to change. It also lists recent results from last week’s selections, including Bowen’s Browns +2.5 (Result: Jets 17, Browns 12), Maldonado’s Raiders-Patriots UNDER 45 (Result: Patriots 45, Raiders 17) and a prior selection of Commanders -3 that finished Giants 27, Commanders 27.