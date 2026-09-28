Analysts highlight four Week 4 NFL matchups after odds released

The NFL slate for Week 4 drew early attention from analysts even before several games were played in Week 3. With the Chicago Bears set to host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football to close out Week 3, Matt Bowen, Eric Moody, Pamela Maldonado and Seth Walder identified four matchups they liked once early lines were posted. Odds cited in their breakdowns came from DraftKings and were noted as subject to change.

Dallas at Houston opened with the Cowboys listed at +2.5 on the road. According to Matt Bowen, he would take Dallas with the points in Houston. Bowen pointed to Houston’s struggling run game (3.6 yards per carry) as an issue and suggested Dak Prescott and the Cowboys could exploit intermediate areas against a zone-heavy Texans scheme. The Cowboys arrive after a narrow loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil, per the analysts’ notes.

Buffalo was listed at -7 when hosting New England. Eric Moody highlighted the Bills’ prolific offense, noting Buffalo led the league in scoring and ranked third in total offense. Moody also referenced New England’s 35-6 loss to Jacksonville as the Patriots’ largest defeat since late 2024, and noted that rookie quarterback Drake Maye had thrown six interceptions and struggled under pressure in Week 3. Moody added that New England has had problems stopping the run.

Pamela Maldonado flagged the Jacksonville-Cincinnati game, with the total set at 51, for potential value on the over. Maldonado noted Jacksonville’s defense had recorded only four sacks through three games and that Cincinnati’s defense had yielded 383 yards per game. She suggested Joe Burrow presents a different challenge than previous quarterbacks the Jaguars have faced and that Trevor Lawrence could answer Cincinnati’s attack.

Seth Walder focused on Miami at Minnesota, where the Dolphins were listed as +10.5. Walder observed that the Vikings blitz frequently under coordinator Brian Flores and that Miami is one of the league’s most run-heavy teams, ranking 31st in pass rate over expected per NFL Next Gen Stats. He said that dynamic could create enough disruption for Miami to keep the game within the number.