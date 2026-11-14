Ancelotti under scrutiny after Brazil’s 3-2 friendly loss to Japan

Saturday’s 3-2 friendly defeat to Japan represented a mid-term assessment for Carlo Ancelotti after 18 months in charge of Brazil, and the result has intensified scrutiny of the veteran coach, according to the report. Ancelotti has another friendly against Singapore on Tuesday and a long wait until the end of March for the next FIFA matchday.

The report says Ancelotti is experimenting with players and formations, but persistent questions remain about how to field two wingers while maintaining defensive solidity. Ever the pragmatist, Ancelotti took the job defining Brazil’s best characteristic as the pace and skill of the wide players, the report adds.

Brazil’s high point under Ancelotti came a year ago in a 2-0 win over Senegal in London with a front four of Estêvão, Matheus Cunha, Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo that reportedly did not overextend Casemiro and Bruno Guimarães in central midfield. That front four became Ancelotti’s model, but the plan faltered after injuries to Rodrygo and Estêvão and a difficult warm-up against Panama in Rio de Janeiro.

Playing a 4-2-4 in that warm-up produced a disastrous first half, the report says, and Ancelotti added an extra man in midfield. Brazil went on to win 6-2 but the change did not turn them into dominant contenders. After the 2026 World Cup exit to Norway in the round of 16, Ancelotti repeatedly identified developing better midfielders as a priority.

During last month’s international break Brazil played Australia twice. In the first match Ancelotti deployed a front four with Estêvão, Endrick, Raphinha and Vinícius Júnior and were fortunate to salvage a 1-1 draw in the final action, the report states. The team reverted to a 4-3-3 for the second Australia game and for a 4-0 win over India; Brazil’s best phase came after Andrey Santos was introduced in a holding role and the midfield pushed forward.

The Japan game exposed Brazil’s vulnerabilities, the report says. A high defensive line was breached in the opening 20 minutes as Japan used triangles and single passes to get behind the defence, exposing Nottingham Forest centre back Jair Cunha and leaving Brazil two goals down. The team then lost clarity over pressing, and while Brazil fought back largely through individual moments — including a sequence in which Vinícius Júnior created and then converted a goal past goalkeeper Zion Suzuki — collective issues remained evident.