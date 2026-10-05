Ancelotti’s Brazil still failing to convince after early World Cup exit

Former Brazil midfielder Felipe Melo said on Brazilian television that “in these three games, we’ve gone backwards in relation to where we were during the World Cup,” a sharp critique of manager Carlo Ancelotti following the team’s early elimination from the 2026 World Cup. Brazil were knocked out by Norway in the round of 16, their earliest exit from the tournament since 1990.

Since that exit, Brazil drew 1-1 with Australia after 20-year-old Rayan headed a last-gasp equalizer, then beat Australia 4-2 in a second meeting and closed the recent international window with a 4-0 victory over India. Back home, few fans are impressed, and the report said five-time UEFA Champions League-winning coach Ancelotti is already widely being seen as a massive disappointment.

Ancelotti has sought to downplay criticism, saying he was satisfied with the chance to observe new players. With Brazil’s upcoming schedule consisting entirely of friendlies, the coach aims to have a settled team in place before the next cycle of competitive matches begins, and must answer a fundamental question about the shape of his side.

After the World Cup, Ancelotti identified central midfield as Brazil’s weakest area, saying he was happy with options in defense and up front but that the team lacked midfielders able to control games in the manner of, for example, Spain. In the World Cup meeting with Norway, the opposition held more possession even when Brazil were initially on the ascendancy, and the team was at its best on quick, direct attacks.

Despite that assessment, Ancelotti reverted to a front four with just two central midfielders in the first game against Australia. Plans to use a similar base system at the World Cup were abandoned after a poor first half in a warm-up against Panama, when he added a third midfielder. Against Australia, Bruno Guimarães and Danilo Santos operated as the sole central midfield pair.

The switch back to an attack-heavy 4-2-4 appeared aimed at recreating the high point of Ancelotti’s brief reign — a 5-0 win in South Korea and a 2-0 victory over Senegal — when Estevão, Matheus Cunha, Rodrygo and Vinícius Júnior led the line. Estevão and Rodrygo had been forced out by injury at the World Cup, and the attempt to return to that formation proved problematic; the opening match against Australia was described as the worst of the three, with the team too open and lacking fluidity. Brazil improved in the second meeting after reverting to a 4-3-3, with 21-year-old Gabriel Bontempo added in midfield and the performance lifting after the introduction of Andrey Santos.