The Philippines are bound for a second consecutive FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2027 and arrive with belief they can go further, the feature’s editor’s note says. Since their maiden appearance in 2023, the team has grown in experience, confidence and expectation, shifting the objective from simply qualifying to becoming a consistent force in Asia.

For Angela Beard, the 2023 World Cup was never intended to be the end of the journey. The defender switched international allegiance from Australia to the Philippines, completed a lengthy citizenship process and recovered from a broken foot to represent her mother’s country. Beard currently plays for Melbourne Victory in the A-League Women.

The Filipinas’ debut in 2023 included a landmark victory over New Zealand, but Beard views that campaign as a starting point rather than a peak. The squad experienced turnover in coaching staff and personnel after the tournament before gradually establishing a stronger foundation under Mark Torcaso. That work culminated in a Southeast Asian Games gold medal and a second straight World Cup qualification.

Beard was an influential figure in qualifying in Australia at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, including a goal in the playoff match against Uzbekistan that clinched the Filipinas’ second straight World Cup berth. She highlighted the increasing number of Philippine players competing professionally overseas and the development of a consistent playing style as key factors in the team’s progress.

“More of us are playing professional leagues full-time. More of us are either playing in college or abroad or in the Philippines,” Beard said. “There’s a lot of progression for our team to keep consistency and play at that kind of high level at all times.” The SEA Games run last year, when the Filipinas recovered from an opening loss to Myanmar to defeat Thailand and defending champions Vietnam in penalty shootouts, underlined the squad’s resilience.

Beard wants her time with the national team to establish a new standard and leave a legacy for the players who follow as the Philippines prepare for Brazil 2027. “Regardless of playing style or whatever, no matter what tournament we’re going into, there’s always going to be that element of: we’re going to work hard,” she said.