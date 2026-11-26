The Philippines are bound for a second consecutive FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2027 and arrive with greater belief, experience and expectation than during their maiden appearance, according to the editor’s note. The national team now faces the task of not only qualifying but continuing to climb and establishing itself among Asia’s emerging sides.

Angela Beard’s switch to the Filipinas began as an unexpected opportunity. Having represented Australia at youth levels and earned senior caps with the Matildas, the Melbourne Victory defender said she initially did not realize a change of international allegiance was possible until former Philippines head coach Alen Stajcic approached her, Beard told ESPN.

The move required a protracted citizenship process and a difficult decision that involved conversations with family and trusted coaches, a race to be eligible for the Philippines’ historic 2023 World Cup campaign and several trips to the Philippines to secure documentation, according to the feature. During that time Beard stepped away from international football until her eligibility was resolved.

Beard stressed the decision was not a short-term gambit to reach a single tournament. She told ESPN she still expected to have another decade-plus of playing ahead and was persuaded by Stajcic’s proposed footballing project and the chance to deepen her connection to her Filipino heritage. She also cited the national team’s progression since its first qualification and the growing attractiveness of the program to players, according to her comments to ESPN.

Nearly four years on, Beard remains with the Filipinas and her ambitions have grown alongside the team’s evolution. The series will continue with further conversations about players’ journeys and what it means to carry the Philippines into Brazil 2027, the editor’s note said.