Angels vs Astros Recap: Houston Outslugs LA

The Houston Astros extended their early-season momentum with a 9-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park. A five-run third inning, led by Yordan Álvarez’s three-run homer, gave Houston the cushion they needed to hold off a late Angels rally.

Game Summary

The Angels struck first with a two-run double by Mike Trout, but Houston quickly answered, sending eight batters to the plate in the third. Jeremy Peña and Kyle Tucker also chipped in RBIs, while Framber Valdez tossed six solid innings to earn the win.

LA narrowed the gap to 8-6 in the eighth with a homer from Logan O’Hoppe, but Ryan Pressly shut things down in the ninth with a 1-2-3 inning.

Key Performers

Houston Astros:

Yordan Álvarez: 2-for-4, HR, 3 RBIs

Jeremy Peña: 2-for-3, 2 runs scored

Framber Valdez: 6.0 IP, 3 ER, 5 K

Los Angeles Angels:

Mike Trout: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, 1 BB

Logan O’Hoppe: 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs

Reid Detmers: 4.0 IP, 6 ER, 2 K

Statistical Highlights

Hits: Astros 12 | Angels 8

Home Runs: Astros 1 | Angels 1

Errors: Angels 1 | Astros 0

Runners Left on Base: Astros 6 | Angels 7

Takeaways

Houston’s lineup remains lethal , especially with Álvarez heating up.

Framber Valdez continues to anchor the rotation , delivering quality starts.

The Angels’ bullpen struggles, allowing three insurance runs late that proved costly.

What’s Next?

The Astros continue their homestand against the Mariners, while the Angels head to Oakland looking to bounce back.