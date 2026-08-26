Ann Michael grants Make-A-Wish to 16-year-old at Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Ann Michael, wife of New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, granted a Make-A-Wish on Friday at Gillette Stadium for Skylar, a 16-year-old from Massachusetts diagnosed with a brain tumor. The visit included a baking session in which the pair made gluten-free chocolate chip cookies.

Ann Michael, who gained widespread attention for her Bakemas baking videos on social media, said she was surprised to be chosen for the wish. “When the idea was brought to me, I was in shock someone would choose that,” she said. “It’s such an honor.” The source notes Drake Maye has often said he takes pride in watching his wife go viral for her baking content.

After baking together, Ann Michael presented Skylar with a custom Patriots jersey and then surprised her with tickets and sideline passes to New England’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles the following night. Drake Maye met Skylar on the field before the game and autographed the jersey that Skylar wore.

In a story posted to the Patriots’ official website, Skylar described her wish: “I’ve always loved to cook and bake, and I’ve always loved the Patriots. I knew Ann Michael as someone who liked baking and cooking, too, especially during her Bakemas era. I thought it was so cool. Choosing to bake with her was the wish I knew I wanted to do.” The account said the baking session included tips and conversation between Ann Michael and Skylar.

Ann Michael shared a baking tip during the visit, saying, “There can never be too may chocolate chips.” Drake Maye has said his favorite Bakemas recipe was peppermint chocolate chip cookies, and in January he commented about his wife’s public profile: “It’s been awesome to follow her journey. She’s just being herself, and that’s the best thing about her, and that’s what I love her for.”