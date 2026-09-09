Ann Michael’s profile rises alongside Drake Maye’s ascent

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye will be in the spotlight when the 2026 NFL regular season opens Wednesday in a Super Bowl LX rematch with the Seattle Seahawks. One of the organic trickle-down effects of Maye’s rapid ascent to stardom is how his wife, Ann Michael, has seen her own profile skyrocket, according to ESPN.

“It’s something I didn’t expect and wasn’t trying to gain a following,” Ann Michael told ESPN in a recent interview. “It’s really cool in that it just happened in the most natural way. It’s been fun to see the New England community rally around not just Drake but me as well.” She said social media exposure has produced new opportunities, including participating in a Make-A-Wish event that she called “one of the coolest experiences I’ve ever had.”

According to ESPN, Ann Michael’s social presence has attracted commercial interest, with brands such as Dawn and Cascade building marketing campaigns around her after her “Bakemas” TikTok series went viral last holiday season. She has taken part in media interviews in recent weeks, tying in a “superDISHions” theme with Drake’s football superstitions.

Game-day routines figure prominently in her comments. “Game-day cooking for me, I love to make a loaf of sourdough bread in the morning,” she said. She noted Drake favors light snacks such as peanut butter energy balls, while grilled cheese “wouldn’t fit on the game-day menu.” Fresh fruit and cookies decorated with red and blue M&M’s are staples for guests, and Buffalo chicken dip is a Saturday go-to when the family watches college football.

Preparation and quick cleanups are part of hosting, she said. “Preparation is the biggest thing. I like to prep as many things as I can ahead of time, so when people are here, I can just enjoy their company and have fun,” Ann Michael told ESPN, adding that effective cleaning routines help when cooking for family and friends.

This is the family’s third year in New England after moving from North Carolina. Ann Michael said she has enjoyed exploring the region and attending other pro-sports events. “I’m so excited for football to be back,” she said. “After last season, it was such a fun season — so many cool memories and opportunities. It obviously didn’t end the way that we wanted, so I think that makes everybody more excited to get back and hopefully chase that same goal this year.”