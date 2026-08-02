Anniversary of Korey Stringer’s death highlights progress from tragedy

Kelci Stringer marked the Aug. 1 anniversary of her husband Korey Stringer’s death without the sadness that had accompanied the date in prior years, according to ESPN. She spent the day in Minnesota at the Vikings’ practice facility complex with her son, Kodie, and her mother, Regina Jones, at the invitation of the team.

Korey Stringer died on Aug. 1, 2001, from complications of heatstroke after collapsing at Vikings training camp, according to ESPN. The mourning and the legal aftermath included a $100 million wrongful-death suit; Kelci told ESPN her purpose in filing the case was to uncover the full facts through discovery and depositions.

The information revealed in that process showed the team’s athletic trainers did not recognize heatstroke symptoms and that Korey was not treated for heatstroke until he reached the hospital in critical condition, according to ESPN. Those revelations led Kelci Stringer to establish the Korey Stringer Institute, which aims to prevent sudden death in sports, the military and among laborers.

The Korey Stringer Institute has been credited with driving changes in practice and safety protocols. According to ESPN, KSI work has influenced regulations in 38 states to require certified athletic trainers, provide cold-water immersion tubs for rapid cooling and adopt other best practices for college and high school athletes. Jeff Miller, the NFL executive vice president who oversees player health and safety and who took part in the weekend event, called the effort “probably the single greatest example you can point to of turning a tragedy into a triumph,” according to ESPN.

Saturday’s activities included a team huddle breakdown after a midday walk-through, meetings with players and staff, and a panel led by Vikings radio analyst Pete Bercich, according to ESPN. Kelci and Kodie spoke with current players — including recent local winners of the Korey Stringer Good Guy award, Justin Jefferson and Joshua Metellus — and met coach Kevin O’Connell. Vikings owner Zygi Wilf and former teammates, including Hall of Famers John Randle and Randall McDaniel, attended. Kelci remains moved by reports of other heat-related deaths that might have been prevented with proper treatment, according to ESPN.