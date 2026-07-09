Anthony Davis sells Bel Air Crest home for $32 million

Washington Wizards big man Anthony Davis sold his Los Angeles home Thursday for $32,000,000, according to the listing. The property is located in the Bel Air Crest neighborhood.

The house was originally listed for sale in August, months after Davis was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks in a February 2025 blockbuster trade that brought Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Washington acquired Davis from Dallas in a February trade, the listing noted.

The home hit the market at $39,900,000 — 28.7% above market value — and ultimately sold for 19.8% below market, according to the listing on Zillow.

The 17,254-square-foot estate includes eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms (eight full and four half). The lower level features a theater, game room and lounge, wet bar, wine cellar, gym with a massage room and a salon, the Zillow listing says. The property also offers an elevator, a solar array, a smart home system and a motor court “big enough for 30 + cars.”

Outdoor amenities listed include an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a combined tennis and basketball court, a batting cage, a chef’s kitchen, a vegetable garden and pool cabanas with a wellness center that contains a cold plunge and sauna. According to the listing, the grounds also accommodate extensive parking and recreation spaces.

Davis spent six seasons with the Lakers, averaging 24.8 points, 11 rebounds and 3.2 assists, and was part of the 2020 Lakers team that won a title in the NBA bubble. In 2025-26, with stints on both the Mavericks and the Wizards, he averaged 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists, the listing reported.