Anthony Edwards pokes fun at LeBron, Jaylen Brown in Adidas shoe ad

Anthony Edwards used an Adidas social-media advertisement to rib LeBron James and Jaylen Brown while promoting his new signature shoe ahead of its Friday release, according to Adidas. The Minnesota Timberwolves guard delivered the remarks as part of the clip released Thursday morning.

Edwards referenced the summer saga surrounding James’ decision not to join Minnesota, quipping that the veteran’s knees would not handle the cold in Minnesota. James, 41, signed with the Philadelphia 76ers on July 24, a process Klutch Sports CEO and James’ agent Rich Paul described as an “emotional roller coaster every single day,” the ad noted.

The Timberwolves guard also directed a jab at Sixers guard Jaylen Brown, linking Brown’s reported use of a hair enhancement product to locker-room style changes in Philadelphia. Edwards suggested that, between Brown and James, the 76ers would see noticeable grooming updates.

Edwards shifted to a lighter note about the upcoming season and his relationship with LaMelo Ball, who recently arrived in Minnesota. He said the pair have been working out together since Ball’s arrival and made a joking reference to Ball’s driving style as something he would not trust for a carpool.

The ad closed with a reminder of the teams’ scheduled meeting: Minnesota hosts Philadelphia on Jan. 16, a game Edwards appears likely to watch closely given his comments about James’ free-agency choice.