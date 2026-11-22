Manchester United have been linked with United States international Antonee Robinson as the club looks to prioritise a left back in the January transfer window, according to Football Insider. The report adds that the 29-year-old Fulham defender is high on United’s shortlist and has featured 18 times under Mauricio Pochettino for the USMNT.

Arsenal are reported to be among several clubs tracking Tornike Kvaratskhelia, the 16-year-old brother of Paris Saint-Germain forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, TEAMTalk says. The Georgia winger has drawn interest from Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Brighton and Aston Villa after a breakout season with Dinamo Tbilisi, though he would not be eligible to join the Premier League until turning 18 in 2028.

Bayern Munich have entered the race for Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi, Gazzetta dello Sport reports, as potential cover for Harry Kane. The 22-year-old has scored 15 goals in 18 appearances this campaign, and the interest comes amid expectations that Kane will be sidelined for months with an ankle issue.

Newcastle United are said to be pursuing Lazio winger Gustav Isaksen in the winter market, TEAMTalk reports. The 25-year-old Denmark international has four goals and two assists this season and is entering the final 18 months of his contract, with Everton, Brentford and Leeds United also monitoring the situation. Meanwhile, Tuttosport reports Juventus are interested in Tottenham left back Destiny Udogie, with a loan plus option reportedly discussed after the 23-year-old has managed six Premier League appearances this season amid injury problems.

Other reported targets include AC Milan striker Francesco Camarda being monitored for loan moves to Cagliari and Catanzaro (Nicolo Schira); Liverpool’s €70 million bid for AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara (Ekrem Konur); Juventus interest in Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk as his contract nears its end (Ekrem Konur); Inter Milan tracking 19-year-old Cagliari striker Paul Mendy (Gazzetta dello Sport); uncertainty over Jamal Musiala’s long-term future at Bayern amid limited minutes and a reported neurological condition (Christian Falk); and Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool and Bayern closely watching 19-year-old Brighton defender Luka Vuskovic (FootMercato).