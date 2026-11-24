Apple TV announced Monday that “Ted Lasso” will return for a fifth season, according to a news release from the streamer.

The series follows the title character, a former American college football coach who left that sport to take on a struggling Premier League team. The fourth season tracked Lasso’s return to AFC Richmond to lead the club’s second-division women’s side.

The season concluded with Lasso stepping down from his head coaching role to become an assistant coach, a move intended to allow him to spend more time with his family.

“Ted Lasso” earned critical recognition early in its run, winning back-to-back Emmy Awards for outstanding comedy series for its first two seasons. Jason Sudeikis, who portrays the title character, also won consecutive Emmy awards for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for those seasons. The cast includes Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple and Jeremy Swift.

Apple TV did not announce a release date for the upcoming season in its news release.