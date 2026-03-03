Arbeloa insists LaLiga title race remains open after Real Madrid loss to Getafe

Real Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa has maintained that the LaLiga title race is still alive despite his team suffering a surprise 1-0 home defeat to Getafe. The result marked a second consecutive league loss for Madrid and left them four points behind leaders Barcelona in the standings.

The defeat at home added to growing pressure on Madrid after a recent dip in domestic form. Failing to take points in back-to-back league matches has tightened the margin for error in the run-in, but Arbeloa pushed back against any suggestion that the championship has already been decided. He stressed that there are still matches to be played and points available, and that his squad must respond positively to this setback.

Madrid’s loss to Getafe was notable both for the scoreline and the circumstances: dropping points at home to a team outside the traditional title-challenging group is rare for a club of Madrid’s stature and expectations. The result allowed Barcelona to extend their advantage at the top of the table to four points, creating a buffer that could prove significant as the season progresses.

Arbeloa, however, framed the situation as a challenge rather than a decisive blow. He underlined the responsibility on the players and staff to correct course, focus on the upcoming fixtures, and avoid dwelling on the recent defeats. With the schedule still offering opportunities for direct and indirect swings in the standings, he argued that the title remains within reach if Madrid can rediscover consistency.

The coach’s message was aimed at reinforcing belief inside the dressing room and among supporters. While acknowledging the disappointment of losing at home and the importance of every point at this stage of the campaign, Arbeloa emphasized that momentum in a league season can shift quickly. He called for calm, hard work, and unity as Madrid attempt to close the gap on Barcelona in the remaining rounds of LaLiga.