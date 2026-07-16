Argentina expose England’s familiar World Cup shortcomings

ATLANTA — England’s long wait for a major men’s international trophy will continue, with the country facing what the piece called at least 62 more years of hurt after a 2-1 semifinal defeat to Argentina. The loss in Atlanta extended a pattern of exits that the article described as cyclical and increasingly familiar.

Thomas Tuchel was credited with several effective in-game interventions earlier in the tournament, the report said, including a tactical change in the opening Group L game against Croatia, a recovery when Congo DR threatened a round-of-32 upset, and a switch to a back five while reduced to 10 men that helped repel Mexico at the Azteca and Norway in Miami. Those actions contrasted with criticism that followed his more cautious substitutions against Argentina.

Tuchel addressed the criticism after the semifinal, saying, “As soon as you lose, you get criticised… No one knows what would have happened if we made different decisions.” The article noted Tuchel had been hired to be a decisive difference for England but that, in Atlanta, it was difficult to see much change from the approach taken under his predecessor, Gareth Southgate.

That comparison was framed around England’s repeated inability to close out the biggest matches. The story recalled England leading Croatia in the 2018 World Cup semifinals before losing in extra time and leading Italy in the Euro 2020 final before losing on penalties. In this World Cup, England held leads against Mexico and Norway, but sitting back after Anthony Gordon’s goal allowed Argentina to take control and gave Lionel Messi opportunities the article said he continues to exploit at age 39.

The piece linked England’s conservative approach to deeper problems: a lack of a consistent track record beating top sides at major tournaments and a midfield deficit against elite opponents. It cited examples of midfield control from Luka Modric, Andrea Pirlo, Jorginho and Marco Verratti, and Martín Zubimendi’s role in Spain’s 2024 Euros win. The article also noted club-level intensity tests England players, naming Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham among those subject to that strain.