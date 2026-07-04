Argentina survive 3-2 extra-time win over Cape Verde to reach last 16

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Argentina advanced to the World Cup round of 16 after a dramatic 3-2 extra-time victory over Cape Verde, with Cristian Romero heading the winner in the 111th minute after a deflection off Diney Borges from a Lionel Messi corner, Rob Dawson reported.

Messi opened the scoring in the first half, his seventh goal of the tournament, but Cape Verde leveled in the second half through Deroy Duarte, silencing thousands of Argentina supporters inside Miami Stadium, Dawson wrote.

Extra time produced more twists. Manchester United defender Lisandro Martínez appeared to restore Argentina’s lead early in the period, only for fullback Sidny Cabral to curl a spectacular effort into the top corner to make it level again. Argentina went back ahead when Borges inadvertently deflected Romero’s header into his own net, and goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez then produced a key save to deny Cabral from a free kick, Dawson added.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni had warned his side not to take Cape Verde for granted, calling them a strong defensive outfit worthy of a knockout-round berth. The African debutants twice found equalizers and goalkeeper Vozinha made eight saves to force the match into extra time, Lizzy Becherano wrote. The result left No. 1-ranked Argentina with a near upset at the hands of No. 67-ranked Cape Verde.

Cape Verde won widespread praise for its first World Cup appearance. Becherano noted the team earned a draw with Spain, scored its first World Cup goal against Uruguay and produced memorable moments such as Cabral’s strike in Miami. The reporters wrote that Cape Verde will return home with heads held high and the challenge of turning this debut into sustained progress for the nation.