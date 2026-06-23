Lionel Messi missed a first-half penalty but later scored in a collective move that put Argentina ahead in a 2-0 win, a sequence the source says produced the landmark that made him the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer.

The goal came from a familiar attacking cluster: Messi to Thiago Almada, then to Facundo Medina, a low square ball across the defense, an Almada leave and Messi arriving to sweep the ball past the goalkeeper, according to the report.

Argentina’s recent success has been built on a tactical shift under coach Lionel Scaloni, who took over in 2018 after observing opponents at the World Cup in Russia and promoted a manifesto of rapid transitions. Scaloni’s idea was to win the ball and be in a position to shoot within four seconds, the report says.

The approach initially clashed with what has been described as traditional Messi-ball and was compared to a style more suited to Kylian Mbappé. Mauricio Pochettino, then Paris Saint-Germain coach and now the United States coach, spoke recently of the difficulty of having both types of players on the same side, according to the report.

The 2019 Copa América marked a turning point. The report says Messi embraced a more vocal leadership role, made the national team his priority and found a supporting cast in players who idolize him. Early rookies such as Enzo Fernández and Alexis Mac Allister have become established stars within that system.

The midfield’s pattern — clusters of short passes followed by a long ball and sudden rhythm changes — aims to create spaces and funnel the ball to Messi in dangerous positions. The report says that combination of structure and personnel explains why the veteran forward has continued to score at such a remarkable rate. Whether Argentina’s defense can hold off top opponents remains an unanswered question on the path to a possible consecutive World Cup title.