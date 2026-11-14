Arokodare brace lifts Nigeria past Tanzania; defensive issues linger

Tolu Arokodare scored twice after coming off the bench as Nigeria beat Tanzania 3-1 in Uyo on Friday, a result that revived the Super Eagles’ 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign and served as a late birthday present for coach Eric Chelle, according to the match report.

New England Revolution midfielder Alhassan Yusuf opened the scoring for Nigeria, arriving in the box to convert a pass from Ademola Lookman. Tanzania levelled in the 32nd minute when Alphonce Msanga finished on a breakaway after captain Wilfred Ndidi lost possession in midfield.

Ndidi made amends early in the second half, setting up Arokodare shortly after the interval. The Ajax striker restored Nigeria’s lead in the 52nd minute with an improvised backheel and doubled his tally eight minutes later by tapping in from close range following a left-wing delivery from Moses Usor. Arokodare was nearly awarded a hat trick but was denied in a one-on-one by the Tanzanian goalkeeper. The striker had entered the game at halftime and now has four international goals, having scored twice in 12 previous appearances; at club level he has 13 goals and four assists in 17 appearances this season, according to the report.

The victory moved Nigeria to within a point of Group L leaders Guinea-Bissau, who were held 1-1 by Madagascar, and provided a boost ahead of Tuesday’s return fixture in Zanzibar. With Tanzania already assured of a tournament place as co-hosts alongside Kenya and Uganda, Nigeria are effectively competing with Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar for the group’s remaining qualification spot.

Defensive issues, however, remain a concern. Msanga’s equaliser stemmed from Ndidi’s unprovoked mistake in midfield, and the Super Eagles have now conceded five goals in three qualifiers — once against Madagascar, three against Guinea-Bissau and once in this match — highlighting an ongoing struggle to combine attacking intent with defensive solidity, according to the match report.