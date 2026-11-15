Arsenal among suitors for Middlesbrough striker Will Lankshear

Arsenal have joined a growing list of clubs tracking Middlesbrough striker Will Lankshear, according to TEAMtalk. The 21-year-old moved to Boro from Tottenham Hotspur this summer after a loan spell at Oxford United and has scored 13 goals in as many league appearances, the report says. Middlesbrough are expected to try to block any exit in January.

TEAMtalk also reports that Arsenal remain in the market for a left-sided forward, with RB Leipzig’s Antonio Nusa leading their shortlist. The outlet says Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard left in the summer, Christos Tzolis arrived as a replacement, and talks are already open with Nusa’s representatives. TEAMtalk values a potential move at about €80 million.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is delaying talks on a new contract for now, The Sun reports. The 32-year-old midfielder has a deal that expires next summer with a one-year club option and reportedly wants to assess the situation under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. Fernandes has previously been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, the report adds.

Tottenham right back Pedro Porro has made clear he would only join Barcelona if he leaves Spurs, Sport reports. The 27-year-old signed a new contract with Tottenham in the summer but has attracted interest from both Barcelona and Real Madrid. Sport says Barcelona are preparing an approach of no more than €50 million next summer while Tottenham value Porro at €70 million.

AC Milan are exploring forward additions for January, Gazzetta dello Sport reports, with Real Madrid’s Endrick and Club Brugge’s Nicolò Tresoldi on a shortlist. Gazzetta says Milan are interested in a loan with an option to buy for Endrick, and that Tresoldi, 22, has five Champions League goals this season and could command about €60 million. Other circulating reports include interest in Angelo Stiller (Ekrem Konur) and potential moves involving Ronald Araújo and Barcelona youngster Brian Fariñas (Marca).