Arsenal and Liverpool linked to PSG winger Bradley Barcola amid wider transfer interest

Arsenal and Liverpool are among the clubs monitoring Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, according to The Independent. The report says Arsenal are assessing the 23-year-old’s situation before any formal approach, and that PSG could be willing to move the player as it seeks additions to its forward line. Barcola scored in France’s 3-1 World Cup win over Senegal.

Liverpool remain linked to Barcola even as they progress on other fronts. ESPN sources report the club is closing in on a €40 million deal for Osasuna winger Víctor Muñoz, who has a €40 million release clause and is part of Spain’s World Cup squad.

Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari is also attracting Premier League attention. TEAMtalk reports both Liverpool and Chelsea have made inquiries into the 22-year-old Sweden international and sent scouts to watch him last season. Brighton have opened talks on a possible contract extension and are hopeful of retaining Ayari, who scored twice for Sweden in a 5-1 win over Tunisia.

Several other high-profile moves are being tracked. Marca says Real Madrid are preparing an approach for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández, with Chelsea reportedly open to selling only for an offer of at least €120 million and West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes viewed as a potential alternative. Gazzetta dello Sport reports Real Madrid are also monitoring Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni with a €70 million valuation.

Chelsea are linked with further transfers as Record reports the club is monitoring FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa and considering a €60 million bid, which could rise if he impresses at the World Cup. Gazzetta dello Sport adds Barcelona and Chelsea are competing for Juventus wing back Andrea Cambiaso, with Juventus seeking at least €40 million and Chelsea proposing Nicolas Jackson as part of a swap. In confirmed moves, Bay FC acquired United States youth international Kennedy Fuller from Angel City FC for $520,000, and Real Madrid announced the signing of Bernardo Silva on a two-year contract after he left Manchester City at the end of his deal, per ESPN.