Arsenal and Tottenham reported to be tussling for RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs vying for RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa, according to TEAMtalk. The Bundesliga club have set a reported valuation of £51 million for the 21-year-old Norway international, who has been monitored by both North London sides and is viewed as likely to move to the Premier League. Nusa scored four goals and provided three assists in 31 league appearances last season and is said to be open to a new challenge when he returns from the FIFA World Cup.

Teamtalk also reports that Colorado Rapids defender Lucas Herrington has attracted interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and Barcelona. The 18-year-old Australia international reportedly drew attention with his World Cup performances, his representatives are in talks, and the Rapids would prefer a deal that allows him to remain on loan at the club for one more season.

Arsenal are linked with Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers, but Football Insider says any move will require meeting Villa’s valuation. Villa are believed to be seeking around £130 million for the 23-year-old, who has five years left on his contract and scored 10 goals in 37 Premier League appearances last season. Rogers is reported to be on manager Mikel Arteta’s shortlist.

Liverpool have identified Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh as a target, TEAMtalk reports, and are preparing a proposal. Brighton view the 21-year-old as one of their top prospects and could use Anthony Gordon’s move as a benchmark to demand between £70 million and £80 million. Minteh scored four goals and registered three assists in 34 league matches last season.

Diario AS reports that Real Madrid remain admirers of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, while Fabrizio Romano says the club have cooled interest in City midfielder Rodri as a potential signing. Romano added that Rodri, 30, had been considered as an option under specific presidential circumstances.

ESPN sources report Manchester United have agreed a deal with Chelsea for midfielder Andrey Santos, with an initial fee of £48 million plus £2 million in add-ons; Santos has been given permission to undergo a medical. ESPN also reports Arsenal are increasing interest in Bruno Guimarães but face a significant fee hurdle with Newcastle, and that Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni has agreed a new contract keeping him at the club until 2031.