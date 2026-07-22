Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs tracking Marcus Rashford amid United transfer planning

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford, according to iNews. United are said to be reluctant to allow the 28-year-old to join a Premier League rival even as they consider offloading him.

United remain keen to move Rashford after his loan spell at Barcelona did not turn into a €30 million permanent transfer, the report adds. At Barcelona last season, Rashford directly contributed to 25 goals in 49 appearances and has reportedly prioritized a move to a Champions League club while dismissing interest from Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

Manchester United are also exploring a move for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, Nicolo Schira reports. Los Blancos are reportedly willing to listen to offers for the 23-year-old, who is among several midfield targets as United seek another high-profile addition following the signings of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

Chelsea recently had a £64 million bid for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott rejected, the BBC reports; Bournemouth have set an £80 million valuation and the 22-year-old is also being monitored by Manchester United and Arsenal. Separately, Manchester City have opened talks for Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi and have reportedly reached an agreement in principle on wages for the 18-year-old, though transfer reports indicate a fee in the region of £85 million may be needed, per Nicolo Schira.

Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with Fenerbahce left back Archie Brown, according to TEAMtalk. Arsenal have opened direct discussions with Newcastle United over Bruno Guimarães, The Sun reports, with the Gunners planning a £60 million offer and Newcastle understood to want closer to £100 million. In confirmed moves, Chelsea completed a record signing of Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa for £117 million, sources told ESPN, and Elijah Upson signed a professional contract with Arsenal after leaving Tottenham.