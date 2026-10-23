Arsenal flounder in WSL: tactical fixes to arrest slide

Arsenal entered the season with title expectations after adding England midfielder Georgia Stanway, Spain goalkeeper Misa Rodríguez and German internationals Lisa Baum and Selina Cerci, assembling what was described as an exceptionally deep WSL squad.

Those hopes have not translated into results. According to the source, after six WSL games Arsenal have a single win, have scored five goals — only Charlton (three) have scored fewer — and sit eighth, with the team appearing disorganised at the back and toothless in attack. Manager Renée Slegers faces mounting pressure.

Goalscoring has been the most acute issue. The side has scored five goals from an expected goals (xG) total of 10.9, and have only once managed more than one goal in a match — in a 4-2 defeat to Manchester City, according to the source. Arsenal have taken 121 shots so far this season compared with 95 in the same period last season, yet xG remains almost identical to last year (10.9 now vs. 10.8 last season), and 36 of those attempts have been blocked.

Part of the problem appears tactical. The report notes Arsenal are getting the ball into the penalty area more often — with increased touches and passes into the box — but that rise is driven largely by a sharp increase in crossing. Crosses per game have risen from 21.1 to 31.3, and the club has attempted the most open-play crosses in the WSL (130). Among teams attempting more than 10 headed shots this season, Arsenal are the only side yet to score from one, making the attack predictable.

One suggested remedy is to diversify the attack by creating more angles of approach. The source highlights Baum and reigning WSL Young Player of the Year Olivia Smith as players capable of carrying the ball forward; encouraging them to take on defenders, use pace and skill, win fouls and fashion opportunities could reduce reliance on crosses and make Arsenal harder to nullify.

Slegers has generally favoured a 4-2-3-1 since arriving in September 2023. In response to last season’s injury crisis she deployed Kim Little and Mariona Caldentey out of position at the base of midfield, keeping two creative players further from goal and increasing the creative burden on striker Alessia Russo and the rest of the attack, according to the source.