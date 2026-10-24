Arsenal get 2-1 derby win over Spurs but display team shortcomings

LONDON — Arsenal eased some pressure on manager Renee Slegers with a 2-1 WSL win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, their first league victory in 48 days after a run that left them with six points from six games. The result offered relief but did little to mask persistent issues in the Gunners’ performances this season.

Cathinka Tandberg opened the scoring with a header from a corner, only for Georgia Stanway to equalize within three minutes with a deflected strike. Alessia Russo converted a second-half penalty to secure the win after Spurs defender Ella Morris was penalized for handball. The match report noted the IFAB guidance that asks, “if a player is hit on the hand/arm by the ball from a team-mate’s kick/header? This is not a handball.” Spurs manager Martin Ho criticized the decision after the game, saying, “I think the refereeing has got worse than it was last year” and arguing the proximity of the teammate meant it should not have been a penalty.

The go-ahead goal prompted an emphatic celebration from Arsenal players, who had shown no comparable reaction to the equalizer. The victory briefly united the side on the pitch, but the manner in which Arsenal have been scoring — from individual moments or luck rather than sustained team moves — remains a recurring concern.

Statistically, Arsenal had 14 shots with five on target, 28 touches in the box and 99 successful final-third passes in the match. Before Saturday, the club had taken the third-most shots in the WSL (121) but carried the worst conversion rate (4.1%), the third-worst shooting accuracy (30.6%) and the third-lowest average xG per shot (0.09) this season, contrasting with top-two conversion rates in each of the previous two campaigns.

Slegers has maintained her selection and tactical approach amid criticism. Russo was again deployed as a No. 10, with Olivia Smith playing as the lone forward and Stina Blackstenius used from the bench. Injuries to Kim Little and Mariona Caldentey have limited options; Caldentey had been used on the wing before her absence. New right back Ona Batlle has been used at left back and has struggled. The report concluded that, if Arsenal are to return to consistent winning form, selections and tactics will need to change.