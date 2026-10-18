Arsenal grind out 1-0 win at Forest but attacking intent still questioned

Arsenal’s Noni Madueke produced a deflected 80th-minute winner to secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Nottingham Forest Sunday, the Gunners’ 10th win from 11 matches across all competitions this season.

Manager Mikel Arteta had said on the eve of the campaign he wanted his side to “attack the title” rather than merely defend it, but the performance at the City Ground offered few signs of a more ruthless attacking identity. Arteta rejected suggestions of lost momentum, saying, “You play 11 games, you win 10 and you lose momentum? So, what is it then?”

Arsenal dominated possession with 75% — more than in any league game last season — but managed just one shot on target, a display described in the dressing-room as a difficult watch. Forest set up in a 5-4-1 and restricted Arsenal to sporadic openings, with Liam Delap often isolated as Forest’s main outlet from the counterattack.

The match also underscored longer-term concerns around the forward line. Arsenal targeted several high-profile attacking additions in the summer and ultimately brought in Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge, who started well before a hamstring injury. Moves for Morgan Rogers, Vinícius Júnior and Julián Álvarez failed to materialize, and left wing, identified as an area of need all summer, remains unconvincing — an irony given that the decisive goal originated from that flank.

Individually, Eberechi Eze made only 21 touches and was substituted at halftime for Madueke, with cameras showing him seated deep in thought on the touchline. Bruno Guimarães started and helped Arsenal control midfield but did not provide a clear route to break down Forest’s compact shape. Arteta pointed to the difficulty of facing a low block and stressed the need for “fresh legs, a different profile” to create openings against teams that defend with many bodies around the box.

Arsenal’s sole defeat this season came at Brighton before the international break, and, assuming Manchester City are sanctioned over 114 alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules, the club would be viewed as overwhelming favorites to retain the title they won for the first time in 22 years.