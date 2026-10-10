Arsenal host Leeds as Premier League returns after international break

European club soccer resumes this weekend following a three-week international break, with the Premier League opening as defending champions Arsenal host Leeds United, according to the source.

Mikel Arteta’s side will aim to respond after a 3-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion in their most recent outing, the source adds.

Saturday’s busy slate also features Chelsea against Bournemouth, while the match of the day sees Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur, a Tottenham side that sits bottom of the table and remains without a league win, according to the source.

Across the continent, LaLiga action includes Alavés facing Atlético Madrid and Barcelona hosting Getafe, the source reports.

In Germany and Italy, Bayern Munich take on Augsburg in the Bundesliga and Inter Milan face Parma in Serie A, according to the source.