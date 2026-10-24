Arsenal level with Man City after 2-0 win as City verdict leaves title race in doubt

LONDON — Arsenal moved level on points with Manchester City after a 2-0 victory over Everton at the Emirates, with defenders Ezri Konsa and Gabriel Magalhães scoring in each half. The result closed a previously three-point gap to City to just goal difference following Aston Villa’s 2-1 win earlier in the day over Enzo Maresca’s side.

Arsenal are the reigning champions, having won their first title since 2003-04 last season. The Gunners had drawn criticism last term for elements of their play and for manager Mikel Arteta’s touchline behaviour, but that animosity has been overtaken by reaction to Manchester City’s off-field situation.

An independent commission found City guilty of serious breaches of Premier League rules, determining the club was guilty on 114 of 115 charges, and the club has lodged an appeal. Premier League CEO Richard Masters said the club had been “systematically breaking Premier League rules for nearly a decade.” If City’s appeal is unsuccessful, relegation rather than a title could be the outcome, creating uncertainty over the championship race.

City had appeared formidable before their defeat at Villa Park, running seven straight league wins, and returned from the international break with a 3-0 win at Liverpool. Supporters reacted strongly to the guilty verdict, with chants and banners accusing City of cheating; outside Villa Park, chalked messages read “Shamchester City,” “115 – Kick Them Out” and “Say No to Sportswashing.” Arteta said Arsenal must focus on their own work: “We have to just focus on what we can do,” adding the team were “very pleased with 90% of our result and performances other than the Brighton game.”

The Gunners steadied after a 3-0 defeat at Brighton last month, and their win over Everton keeps them in the title conversation. When Arsenal and Manchester City meet at the Emirates on Nov. 29, the match will carry significant stakes for both sides and for the Premier League’s credibility.