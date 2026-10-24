Arsenal level with Manchester City after 2-0 win over Everton

LONDON — Arsenal seized the moment after Manchester City’s first league defeat of the season, moving level on points with the leaders following a 2-0 victory over Everton. Defenders Ezri Konsa and Gabriel Magalhães scored in each half as the Gunners closed a three-point gap on City to just goal difference, with Aston Villa having beaten Enzo Maresca’s side 2-1 earlier in the day.

City’s slip at Villa Park came after seven straight league wins and arrives amid an unprecedented disciplinary backdrop. An independent commission found Manchester City guilty of 114 of 115 charges related to breaches of Premier League financial rules, and the club has lodged an appeal. If that appeal is thrown out, City could be relegated rather than crowned title winners.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said attention must remain on his team. “We have to just focus on what we can do,” Arteta said when asked about the situation surrounding City. He added that he was “very pleased with 90% of our result and performances other than the Brighton game,” referring to a 3-0 defeat at Brighton last month.

The fallout from the commission’s ruling has produced acrimony around the league. City were greeted with chants of “cheats” and banners dismissing their success when they returned to action with a 3-0 win at Liverpool, and fans have displayed graffiti outside Villa’s stadium reading “Shamchester City,” “115 – Kick Them Out” and “Say No to Sportswashing.” Premier League CEO Richard Masters warned of the consequences of rules being broken “for nearly a decade.”

Arsenal are defending champions after winning last season — their first title since 2003-04 — and their win over Everton suggested they are prepared to challenge City this season. The two teams meet at the Emirates on Nov. 29 in a fixture described in the report as carrying high stakes for both clubs and for the credibility of the Premier League.