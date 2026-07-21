Arsenal make fresh contact for World Cup winner Nico Williams

Arsenal have made fresh contact for Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, according to TEAMtalk. The 24-year-old Spain international, who registered the assist for Ferran Torres’ winning goal in the 2026 World Cup final, is listed among the Gunners’ priorities after Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers joined Chelsea. Williams reportedly has a €90 million release clause and has also attracted interest from Liverpool and Barcelona.

The Sun reports Arsenal remain interested in Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa as a potential replacement for Ben White, while manager Mikel Arteta looks to bolster the club’s options on the flanks.

Manchester United and Aston Villa have both made contact with Everton over winger Iliman Ndiaye, Fabrizio Romano reports. United are said to be struggling to make headway because they need to move players on before completing additions, with previous reports suggesting a fee in the region of £70 million could be required. Ndiaye scored six goals and supplied three assists in 32 Premier League appearances last season.

Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Aston Villa are reportedly leading the chase for Como attacking midfielder Martin Baturina, Calciomercato says. The 23-year-old Croatia international caught attention at the 2026 World Cup, and his Serie A club could consider offers around €80 million. United have also made an inquiry into Crystal Palace winger Ismaïla Sarr, Footmercato reports, with a potential deal around £40 million discussed; Sarr scored four goals in four World Cup matches for Senegal.

AFC Bournemouth forward Junior Kroupi is attracting interest from Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham, iNews reports, but Bournemouth are intent on keeping key players and would reject bids even up to £100 million. Chelsea are monitoring Newcastle left back Lewis Hall, TEAMtalk reports, though Hall is reportedly prioritizing a move to Manchester United if he leaves St. James’ Park. Chelsea are also considering Real Madrid’s Álvaro Carreras among options to replace Marc Cucurella, who moved to the Bernabeu for €55 million last month.

In confirmed business, Tottenham have completed the signing of 22-year-old defender Alice Sombath from OL Lyonnes for a fee that exceeds the club’s previous record of £375,000, sources told ESPN.